Ex-Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards reveals he almost signed for Leeds Rhinos

FORMER Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards has revealed he almost signed for Leeds Rhinos whilst speaking on Rob Burrow’s podcast, Seven.

The podcast, set up by Burrow, sees seven sportsmen and women asked seven questions about their lives and careers.

On this week’s episode, the now footballing pundit Richards was asked about growing up watching the Rhinos and how a move into rugby league almost saw him take to the field for the West Yorkshire club.

“I said to Kev, ‘you were good but Rob was better’, the way you’d take the challenges and then just go again,” Richards said on Rob Burrow’s podcast, Seven.

“I was just like wow and I wasn’t always into rugby, I was brought up on football but watching Rhinos was just amazing. Absolutely amazing.”

“I did play rugby at school and I did actually get scouted for Leeds, you can ask them as well! It’s in writing but my dad always said to me ‘do you want to play rugby or football?’

“I just thought that rugby was a little bit ferocious for me, so I chose football. Rugby is a sport I always loved but with my knees I don’t think I could have coped with it.”

As it was, Richards went on to represent England at football level, earning 13 caps after registering 179 appearances for Manchester City and a further 26 for Aston Villa.

