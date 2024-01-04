Ex-Melbourne Storm halfback Jayden Nikorima explains decision to join Catalans Dragons

FORMER Melbourne Storm halfback Jayden Nikorima has explained his decision to join the Catalans Dragons.

The 27-year-old has played just nine NRL games since debuting for the Sydney Roosters back in 2016, but signed for the French club on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Now Nikorima has revealed just why he has made the move to the south of France to become part of Steve McNamara’s revolution.

“We got married in October in Las Vegas, just before arriving. We left our friends and family to live in France, it’s a lot of changes for my wife, our son and me, but it’s so exciting,” Nikorima told L’Independant.

“I knew Steve McNamara when I was at the Roosters and it’s a great opportunity to find him in the Super League and try this new challenge.

“Joining a club that has been playing in the top four for four years and finding myself under Steve’s orders tipped the scales.”

A new challenge also proved key in persuading Nikorima to shift himself and his family halfway across the world to play for the Dragons.

“I know this is the best place for me to get back to my best rugby and for my family to be happy.

“No matter where you sign, there are big expectations about you and there are those around me. It’s up to me to be the best person on and off the field.”

Nikorima will likely form a partnership with fellow new recruit Theo Fages, who has joined from the Huddersfield Giants, whilst youngster Cesar Rouge will provide back-up.

