Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell responds to Tom Johnstone rumours

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell has responded to rumours that Tom Johnstone could be making his way back to the West Yorkshire club.

Last month, Rugby League Live revealed that Wakefield were hunting a sensational return for Johnstone at the end of the 2024 Super League season when the winger’s contract runs out at Catalans Dragons.

Johnstone, of course, made his name at Wakefield, registering 87 tries in 115 appearances over an eight-year period before he left for Catalans ahead of the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old was in superb form for the Dragons in 2023, scoring 27 tries in 26 appearances and now Powell has had his say on the rumours following his side’s 41-22 loss to Leeds Rhinos in the Boxing Day clash.

“There’s rumours about everywhere, about all sorts of things. I think the one thing we want to be is a team in the top four in Super League so I suppose those sort of rumours will continue,” Powell said.

“But we want to be signing top quality players. I haven’t got any news on anybody at the moment but you know for certain we’ll be in the market for some of the top players in the game.”

Trinity have already signed the likes of Lachlan Walmsley, Myles Lawford and Luke Bain, with Powell keen to add more firepower to his ranks before the beginning of the 2024 Championship season.

