Ex-NRL and Super League star Sam Burgess arrested after allegedly failing roadside drug test

FORMER NRL and Super League star Sam Burgess has been arrested after allegedly failing a roadside drug test.

The incident happened in Sydney today with Burgess being pulled over whilst driving his BMW, given a drug test and allegedly returned a positive result.

Now, the cross-code rugby star has denied taking any illicit drugs, taking to social media to prove his innocence.

“After being pulled over on the morning of Thursday 22nd December by an unmarked police car, n initial roadside drug test was taken, which showed positive to cocaine,” Burgess wrote on Instagram.

“A court date was issued for driving with a suspended licence.” Burgess then went on to claim that he had independently attended an accredited testing facility for another test. “After I was released from the police station, I immediately and voluntarily went to an independent, internationally accredited testing facility and undertook a urine test. The urine sample returned a negative result to all illicit drugs.” “I deny any suggestion that I have drugs in my system. I have not consumed, obtained, or possessed any illicit drugs. I have made positive improvements to my life and to my driving since my full licence was returned to me following a 10-month loss of licence. I have undertaken road safety courses and since then I have not incurred any demerit points or fines. I am clean and sober from drugs, living a happy, healthy and balanced life.”

Burgess was taken to Maroubra police station where he was charged with driving while suspended and is now listed to face Waverley Local Court on February 15.