Ex-Salford Red Devils, Hull FC and Bradford Bulls forward retires to become a firefighter

“After I snapped my Achilles, I just said that was enough.”

Born in Brazzaville – the capital of the Republic of the Congo -Nzoungou signed with St. Helens and was a star player for their Under-19s academy team, later joining Melbourne Storm to play in the NRL Under-20s.

After a very brief spell with Melbourne, the prop returned to France and joined Toulouse Olympique on a short-term deal, making his professional debut in the Championship in 2017 against the Rochdale Hornets.

In 2018 he joined Salford Red Devils before joining Hull FC later that year though he was limited to just one appearance.

Nzoungou would later sign for Bradford and Widnes before retiring three months ago.

Now, the 24-year-old cannot wait to get started with the fire service, detailing how happy he is to make the transition.

“I’m so happy I have,” he said.