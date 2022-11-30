Ex-NRL forward Josh McGuire reveals fear ahead of Super League move to Warrington Wolves

EX-NRL forward Josh McGuire has revealed his fear ahead of his Super League move to Warrington Wolves.

McGuire was nervously looking on across the hemisphere as a St George Illawarra Dragons player at the plight which Warrington found themselves in during the 2022 Super League season.

Finishing second bottom of the Super League with only relegated Toulouse Olympique below them, the Cheshire club found themselves staring down the barrel of one of the worst seasons in the summer era.

For NRL forward McGuire, there was a prominent fear of relegation which prompted panic in the 32-year-old.

“You want to be here and you want to experience it, hurting and being the best and bleeding for your mate knowing they’ll do the same,” McGuire told the Warrington Wolves podcast.

“From the outside looking in, I was up at 3am every (game day) watching in Australia, going ‘please don’t get relegated, please don’t get relegated’ – sending messages asking ‘what happens if you get relegated?’”

As things turned out, the Wolves escaped relegation and now McGuire will be firmly looking towards 2023 and a big season in the primrose and blue.