Ex-Wigan Warriors stars Andy Farrell and Shaun Edwards tipped for momentous coaching job which could see Eddie Jones join rugby league

FORMER Wigan Warriors stars Andy Farrell and Shaun Edwards are being tipped for a momentous coaching job.

That coaching is perhaps the biggest of them all for a native Englishman – the England national role.

Of course, both men have been plying their trade in the 15-man code for a number of years with Farrell head coach of Ireland and Edwards on the coaching staff with France.

But, both could well be lined up to replace Eddie Jones as head coach of the England national side, with iNews putting forward both names as potential candidates.

Farrell and Edwards are both heroes with the Wigan Warriors with the former captaining both Wigan and his nation, whilst making 34 appearances for Great Britain and represented England in two World Cups. Farrell, who played as a loose-forward, won six Championships and four Challenge Cups with Wigan before leaving for rugby union in 2004.

Edwards, meanwhile, registered almost 500 appearances for Wigan between 1983 and 1997, winning won a record eight championships, and a record nine Challenge Cups. Individually, he was voted Man of Steel in 1990 and is an inductee of the Wigan Hall of Fame.

On the flip side, either Farrell or Edwards getting the England national job would signal the end of Jones’ tenure, with the former Australia and Japan head coach previously stating his love for rugby league and NRL side, South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Could both codes really go full circle as one of two rugby league heroes gets appointed as England national boss whilst the England rugby union national head coach finds a high-profile job in the 13-man code?

Stranger things have happened.