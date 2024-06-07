Ex-NRL star Sam Cook makes UK move

YORK KNIGHTS have signed former NRL star Sam Cook.

Cook joins the Knights having played for the Mackay Cutters, the New Zealand Warriors, Newcastle Knights and France’s Racing Club Albi XIII.

The hooker began his NRL journey in 2013 with the New Zealand Warriors in the U20s Holding Cup.

In 2017, Cook featured in the Warriors Auckland Nines team.

Cook has played a total of 82 games in the New South Wales Cup – 72 games with the Warriors and four games with the Newcastle Knights.

His professional debut for the New Zealand Warriors came with two games at the start of the 2018 season.

In mid 2019, Cook went onto sign for the Mackay Cutters to play in the Queensland Cup playing 14 games for the Club, 10 starting off the bench and three from starting line up as a halfback.

Before joining Racing Club Albi XIII in September 2022 playing in France’s Elite One competition.

The newcomer shared his delight on becoming a Knight: “I’d only ever heard good things, about the team, the Club and the City.

“When the opportunity came up, I was keen to jump at it and give it a red hot crack.

“It’s such a new experience for me as well.

“I’ve played footy (rugby) in New Zealand and Australia as well and then having the opportunity to play footy in France to then getting to go even further from home to the UK is such fantastic opportunity.”

The 30-year-old feels his background can help lead and support the team, adding;

“I want to bring my experience and leadership to the team and a cool calm head to help the leaders and the team out.

“I’m pretty big on communication as well, that’s one of my real strengths.

“Hopefully I can bring all my positive attributes to the team, give the boys a bit of confidence and help out the young players as well.

Cook is no stranger to some of the Knights having played alongside a young Ata Hingano in New Zealand and having been in the same circles as Jesse Dee in Mackay.

“It’s been almost ten years since I played alongside Ata (Hingano) in the New South Wales Cup in the Reserve Grade for the Warriors so to be able to go out there and play footy with him again is really exciting for me.

“Also to finally be able to play alongside Jesse Dee after spending a couple of years crossing each other’s paths in Mackay.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the rest of the team.

York RLFC Chairman, Clint Goodchild, added: “We’re excited to add Sam to the squad. He brings experience, presence and versatility.

“I have no doubt he will have a positive impact on the group as we prepare for the second half of the season.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast