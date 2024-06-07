Leeds Rhinos reveal new kit to honour legend Rob Burrow as well as home game tribute

LEEDS RHINOS will celebrate the life of legendary player Rob Burrow CBE when they return to AMT Headingley on Friday 21 June.

The game will be played on Global MND Awareness Day and in recent years this match has been a key date in the calendar for the club’s fundraising support of the MND community.

The game will be an emotional night for everyone at AMT Headingley with Rob Burrow’s former team mates returning to mark the occasion and remember their friend as part of a special night of celebration with the club once again working with Sky Sports for the match night activity, just as the Rhinos did for last year’s Global MND Awareness Day.

As part of the club’s ongoing commitment to the continue to raise funds for MND, the team will wear a special one off fundraising kit for the day. The kit has been designed by Cath Muir from Richmond in North Yorkshire and was approved by Rob a number of months ago before he passed away last Sunday. With permission from the Burrow family, the kit will now be worn in memory of Rob.

Cath Muir was diagnosed with MND in 2014 and has since done a whole of host of fundraising activities herself including a parachute jump and riding coast to coast with her sister. Cath is a talented artist using her EyeGaze machine and she has used the same method to design the new look kit for the Rhinos.

The shirt features an iconic image of Rob Burrow alongside his friend Kevin Sinfield which Cath painted and presented to Kevin at the end of the first day of last year’s 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge in York. The bold MND-related colours set the kit apart from the Rhinos usual designs and also features Cath’s drawing of a blue cornflower (Centaurea cyanus), the symbol of hope for MND around the world because of its fragile appearance but hardy nature. Like the cornflower, people living with MND show remarkable strength in coping with this devastating disease.

Since the first MND awareness kit back in 2020, Rhinos official technical partner Oxen have donated £150,000 to MND charities helping to continue to bang the drum for those impacted.

Leeds Rhinos will celebrate the life of Rob Burrow CBE when they return to AMT Headingley on Friday 21st June.

The game, on Global MND Awareness Day, will see the team wear a special kit designed by Cath Muir, who is living with MND, and was chosen by Rob earlier this year. — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) June 7, 2024

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast