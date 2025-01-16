Ex-NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne set for rugby league comeback

FORMER NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne is set to make his rugby league comeback later this month.

Hayne, who was released from prison last year after eventually having the charges of sexual assault dropped, will turn out for the United Sporting Club in the Premier League Nines on the Gold Coast later this month.

The 36-year-old, who last played rugby league six years ago, will line up alongside ex-Super League stars Jacob Miller, Ken Sio and Blake Austin for the USC.

“Essentially it’s a platform for former players to come back and have a run around,” tournament organiser Anthony Mitchell told Sunday Sesh.

“It just started to explode and more and more blokes want to come back. Jarryd’s been named in United SC – the Fifita brothers’ team.

“It will be interesting to see if he’s able to pull together what he was able to do in the 13-man format when he was playing.

“He’s obviously been confirmed by those guys amongst many other ex-NRL players and across a lot of teams.”