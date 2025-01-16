Former Warrington Wolves hooker joins Championship club on trial

WIDNES VIKINGS have announced the arrival of former Warrington Wolves hooker, Aiden Doolan, who has joined the club on trial.

Doolan, 22, came through the Vikings scholarship before joining Warrington Wolves at academy level.

He departed Warrington following the 2023 season, heading down under to join South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of 2024 on a ‘train and trial’ contract.

After spending a year in Australia, Doolan has now returned to the UK, where he has linked up with the Vikings on trial.

Widnes head coach Allan Coleman said: “The opportunity arose to get Aiden in on trial and we took it.

“Unfortunately Jordan Johnstone has picked up a bit of a knock, so we’re down a nine, and it’s a bit too much for Foz to be involved in everything in pre-season.”

He added: “Aiden is a Widnes lad, he’s been down to Australia and come back and been training at Warrington for the first part of pre-season.

“But we had an opportunity to bring him in and we jumped at the chance. He’s really keen to play for Widnes and will get the chance on trial now.

“I’m keen to see it, he’s going to get a chance against Warrington on Friday which is very exciting for him.”