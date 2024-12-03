Ex-Salford and Warrington star Ben Murdoch-Masila demoted by club

FORMER Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves star Ben Murdoch-Masila has been demoted by the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Ahead of each NRL season, all 17 clubs announce their Top 30 rosters, with five development players allowed alongside.

Despite making 14 appearances in Dragons colours during the 2024 season, Murdoch-Masila has been taken out of the Top 30 squad to become a development player – though he has been given a new deal.

The five players on the club’s development list for next season have been named Murdoch-Masila, Corey Ackers, Jonah Glover, Lyhkan King-Togia and Nicholas Tsougranis.

Murdoch-Masila proved to be a big hit in Super League during the five seasons he spent in the UK.

The forward first came to the UK shores in 2016, signing for the Salford Red Devils where he made 60 appearances before leaving for the Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2018 Super League season.

Murdoch-Masila went on to make another 67 appearances for Warrington, with a move to the New Zealand Warriors beckoning for 2021, but the 33-year-old has since fallen down the pecking order at St George.

