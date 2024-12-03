Oliver Partington explains Wigan and Salford exit, why he moved to Catalans, learning French and verdict on Paul Rowley

OLIVER PARTINGTON will run out in the white, red and gold of the Catalans Dragons in the 2025 Super League season after signing a two-year deal with the French club.

The move came as a surprise for some, with the loose-forward establishing himself as one of Salford Red Devils’ key players under Paul Rowley.

But, getting out of his comfort zone has been no problem for Partington, who left his boyhood club Wigan Warriors at the age of 23 to link up with Salford.

Now 26, Partington has explained why he made both moves.

“It was a tough decision to leave Wigan in back in 2022 but I feel it was the right one,” Partington told League Express.

“There were a lot of good players in my position so a move was necessary for my development in my opinion.

“The move allowed me to grow as a player being able to play my position and have a bigger role in the team with Salford.

“Without leaving Wigan back then I maybe wouldn’t have had the opportunity to come and play for Catalans so I feel like it has paid off.

“I couldn’t say no to the opportunity here at Catalans. I wanted to challenge myself as much as possible and moving to a different country with a different language is exactly that.

“Catalans are a team with big ambitions and I wanted to be a part of that.”

“I’ve settled in really well. The beach being two minutes away helps but all the staff and the lads have made it a smooth transition for me and my partner.”

Partington spent two seasons with the Red Devils, making 45 appearances as his game went to the next level under Rowley.

And the 26-year-old is thankful for the Salford boss’ impact on his career.

“Rowls (Paul Rowley) was class with me,” Partington continued.

“I think he gets how every individual works which definitely helps him get the best out of a player and the team.

“I only worked with him for two years but I feel he’s had a massive impact on my career so far.”

Attention now turns to embedding himself in the French way of life at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, and Partington is as eager as ever to learn French and win trophies with the Dragons.

“The French lessons are going well, they’re tough but I am enjoying the challenge. Taking French as a GCSE back in high school has helped with the basics so hopefully I’ll be speaking some good French soon.

“I want to continue developing as a player and I’m sure playing alongside some world class players and working with the coaches here, will help with that.

“I also want to help the club get back to those big games at the end of the season and hopefully bring a trophy back here.”

