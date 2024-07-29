Ex-Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors halfback Jackson Hastings reportedly set for Super League return

FORMER Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors halfback Jackson Hastings is reportedly set for a return to Super League.

That’s according to legendary NRL commentator Andrew Voss of SEN League, with Leeds Rhinos looking to swoop for the current Newcastle Knights star.

Hastings took Salford to the 2019 Grand Final after joining the Red Devils towards the back end of the 2018 Super League season, where they lost to St Helens, and in the process was awarded the Steve Prescott Man of Steel for doing so.

He would then move on to Wigan where he again steered the Warriors to the Grand Final in 2020, but Hastings would again lose out to St Helens.

The 28-year-old joined Wests Tigers in the NRL for 2022, but would make only 16 appearances before leaving for Newcastle for 2023.

BREAKING NEWS@AndrewVossy has mail that from the UK @SuperLeague that @NRLKnights halfback Jackson Hastings will join the @leedsrhinos MORE TO COME @SENLeague #NRL pic.twitter.com/w9kIi91Wwd — Vossy & Brandy SEN 1170AM Sydney (@VossyBrandySEN) July 29, 2024

