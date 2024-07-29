Rhyse Martin to leave Leeds Rhinos for rival Super League club after rejecting improved offer

LEEDS RHINOS have confirmed that Rhyse Martin will leave the club at the end of the season.

Martin joined the Rhinos in June 2019 from Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, initially on a two and a half year contract and he has gone on to make over 120 appearances for the club. He won the Betfred Challenge Cup Final with the team in 2020 and played in the 2022 Grand Final.

Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “We are disappointed that Rhyse will be leaving us at the end of the season. Rhyse’s contract comes to an end this year and we were keen to keep him here and had made him an improved offer some weeks ago however, last week he advised us that he intends to move on and take up an opportunity elsewhere.

“Rhyse is a great professional and he will continue to be committed to the Rhinos team until the end of the season. We have eight games remaining of the regular season and I know he will do all he can for his team and play his role in helping us achieve our ambitions of reaching the play offs. He has been an outstanding player and I would like to thank him for his service to the Rhinos.”

