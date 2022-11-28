Ex-Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors star Morgan Escare makes incredible start to new club career

MORGAN Escare has made a brilliant start to his new club career following a lengthy stint in Super League.

The French fullback has enjoyed spells with the Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils, Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity, but departed for the French Elite One league earlier this month.

Escare, 31, began his career with the Dragons back in 2013, making almost 100 appearances in four seasons for the French club before leaving for Wigan.

With the Warriors, the French international registered 77 appearances but enjoyed a spell on loan at Wakefield during the 2019 Super League season.

A move to Salford in 2021 saw Escare play another 20 games at the highest level, but the fullback again spent time out on loan with Trinity and then the Barrow Raiders.

Now, he has moved back to his native France to play with Carcassonne and he made an impressive debut at the weekend, scoring two tries – one of which was a 50 metre sprint to the line – as Carcassonne put Pia to the sword in a 46-23 win.

All in all, Escare has made 14 international appearances for France.