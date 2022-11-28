Transfer update on rumoured ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC target Kyle Flanagan

THERE was a time earlier in 2022 when the Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC were linked with Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Kyle Flanagan.

Richard Agar had left Leeds as head coach with former Cronulla Sharks boss Shane Flanagan one of the names linked with potentially taking over at Headingley.

That led to claims that his son, Kyle, could follow Flanagan Snr to England, but that never materialised and Rhinos fans will be thanking their lucky stars given the huge impact of Rohan Smith.

Meanwhile, Hull were then linked with a move for Flanagan following the departure of Josh Reynolds, who had left 18 months into a two-year contract at the MKM Stadium.

At the time, Flanagan said: “Obviously I live in Cronulla and I love the Bulldogs. They gave me an opportunity and I like to think I have turned things around and things are going forward for the club.

“As I said, if we keep winning and combinations keep building, this footy team is only going to get better.

“I’m loving my time here and I definitely want to extend here.”

Now, with Flanagan looking certain to exit the Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles have been linked with a move for the halfback.

However, The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that Manly Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov has confirmed the club are not in for Flanagan.

That is despite the fact his father, Shane, is joining the club’s coaching ranks under new head coach Anthony Seibold.