Ex-Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors star Morgan Escare wants Super League return

WHEN French livewire Morgan Escare left Super League at the end of the 2022 season at the age of 31, it was considered by many that he would not return.

Moving to the French Elite One competition, Escare has been impressing with AS Carcassonne since joining for this season.

Despite enjoying his time in France’s elite division, the 31-year-old is eager for a return to the league where he made his name.

“My return to France is going well,” Escare told League Express. “I am surrounded by my family which mattered a lot to me after I left England.

“But, I’m not going to lie that a return to the Super League would be great.

“It’s a competition that suits my style and I love the type of rugby that you see each week.”

Fullback Escare came through the ranks at the Catalans Dragons to make his debut in 2013, but after almost 100 appearances later, the Frenchman left to join the Wigan Warriors.

Escare made 77 appearances in four seasons for the Lancashire club, spending time on loan at Wakefield Trinity before making the permanent move to the Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2021 Super League season.

However, the fullback again spent time out on loan with Wakefield and then most recently the Barrow Raiders, but he left the UK for an opportunity with Carcassonne back in his native France.

It was for family reasons why Escare chose to leave Salford.

“My decision to leave Salford was not clear cut, it was really for family reasons why I decided to leave.

“But my best years, we were in Wigan where I spent three years, thoroughly enjoying my time at the club.

“Salford was a bit more complicated because I didn’t play every weekend but it’s such a great club with superb people.”

Escare most recently played for France in their three World Cup games against Samoa, Greece and England at the tournament.