How Super League, Championship and League One clubs can be punished and have points removed under IMG plans

WHILST the latest tweaks to IMG’s plans to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league firmly focus on the ability of all 36 professional rugby league clubs to accrue as many points as possible, these points can also be taken away.

In a staunch determination to ensure minimum standards are applied, the Rugby Football League and IMG will now punish and remove points from clubs that do not meet those standards.

These standards have been broken down into eight categories, including Community Game Development – requiring clubs to have a registered Foundation and an engaged Community Development Plan to be graded A or B – and Talent and Performance Pathway, which will also be necessary to be graded A or B, with a Women’s team required for a Grade A Talent and Performance Pathway as well as complying with the Player Welfare Policy.

There are also Minimum Standards around Anti-Doping, Environmental Sustainability and compliance with Rugby League’s Professional Club Governance Code – which includes Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

Failing to meet these standards will result in punishments, those of which have been outlined by RFL chief executive Tony Sutton.

“The sanction initially would be a grading points deduction for the first year of breach, the second would be an increased deduction and the third would be a downgrade of the grade achieved,” Sutton said.

“That is the sanction against the non compliance of minimum standards. The standard does have flexibility within it with talent and pathways being specific to different clubs.

“Not fulfilling a fixture wouldn’t be classed as a serious sanction. In terms of operational rules, what we are not looking for is a net to catch marginal sanctions.

“A serious breach could bring reputational damage to the league or competition or club, it is that level that would bring a grading points deduction.”

In doing so, it will no doubt encourage all 36 professional clubs to uphold the standards to the utmost of their ability.