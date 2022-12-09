Ex-Salford Red Devils man and World Cup international sign for Championship club

SCOTLAND World Cup international Guy Graham and former Salford Red Devils man Daniel Spencer-Tonks have signed on with Whitehaven for 2023.

Graham played twice for Scotland in the recent Rugby League World Cup, coming off the bench against Australia and Fiji. He has made 35 appearances and scored two tries for Haven since joining the club back in 2021.

Head coach Jonty Gorley was excited to nail down Graham, saying: “It’s great to have Guy back with us because I think we still haven’t seen the best of him.

“This will only be his second full season of rugby league, so taking that into consideration, he’s learned a lot about his role already and I think if we see a stronger and fitter Guy he could be up there with the best front rowers in the comp.

“His post contact metres are great and we all know how hard he can hit. We’re looking forward to seeing Guy play for us again this year.”

Daniel Spencer-Tonks has also joined from Salford Red Devils where he debuted against the Warrington Wolves towards the latter end of the 2022 Super League season.

Head coach Jonty Gorley spoke of the signing of Spencer-Tonks, saying: “Daniel was a late inclusion to our squad, as I got him recommended by Stuart Wilkinson, who’s worked with him at Salford.

“Daniel is a strong middle who could cover back row if needed, he’s very athletic for a middle and held his own making his Super League debut last year against Warrington.

“Like Guy Graham, Daniel’s background is rugby union and he’s only been playing rugby league for three seasons.

“He is being tipped for bigger things so hopefully we’ll see what Daniel can do for Haven.”

Director Ashley Kilpatrick said” “it’s great to have Guy and Daniel with us for the next 12 months, Guy has really come on in the last 12 months and will only get better the more he plays and trains.

“Daniel comes from having been in a Super League environment for the past 12 months, he comes with good raps of being aggressive in the middle and having good foot work and being athletic looking forward to seeing both lads in action in 2023”