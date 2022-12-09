Bradford Bulls and ex-Warrington Wolves star on eight-match ban, Super League return and disappointing 2022 season

A number of years ago, Dec Patton was a Challenge Cup winner with the Warrington Wolves.

In fact, it was 2019 and the Wolves had just beaten St Helens in one of the biggest Challenge Cup upsets this century.

For all his exploits as a Warrington player, however, Patton never nailed down a first-team spot and moved to Salford Red Devils in 2021 in a bid to find that.

Patton spent just a year at Salford before signing for the Bradford Bulls where expectation was high under John Kear.

Again, though, a disappointing season ended with the Bulls outside of the play-offs and Patton being given an eight-match ban for a gouging charge.

For him, the entire 2022 season was a massive learning curve.

“I started off alright and then had a few niggles. I let myself down and it played on my mind so I didn’t concentrate too much,” Patton said on West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“It’s a learning curve and it was my first year in the Championship. I’m ready to take this year with two hands, I know what I’ve got in the locker.

“I want to forget about the back end of the year and try and be as consistent as possible. I want to try and be as injury free as possible. I want to prove to everyone but also myself.

“I got my body back to where it needs to be, I’ve learnt from that. I’ll honestly say the eight-game ban was a mistake and (the eye gouge charge) was not intended, I didn’t know I had done it.”

Moving ahead to the 2023 Championship season, Patton wants to improve but he also has that yearning to play Super League again.

“I want the team to do well and aspire to what we do as a club, but for myself I want to play how I know I can play week in week out. I want to get back to enjoying myself again, playing with a smile again on the pitch and feel relaxed.

“I don’t see why we can’t get promoted, if we keep everyone fit. The biggest thing is keeping the squad ticking together and the spine playing well.

“The spine is massive and the more we can understand each other’s games the more it will help us.

“I’ve still got goals to play in Super League, I’d be stupid to say no. It’s where I want to get back to, there’s a fire in my stomach to get back in there – if possible with Bradford.”