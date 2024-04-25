Ex-Salford Red Devils winger Joe Burgess signs new Super League deal at Hull KR

HULL KR have confirmed that Joe Burgess has signed a new two-year extension with the Robins, keeping the winger at Craven Park until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

The Ince Rose Bridge junior joined the Robins on a one-year deal in early 2024, making his Hull KR debut against Salford in Super League’s Round Three.

Since making his debut, Burgess has crossed for seven tries in six appearances and had this to say about signing a new deal: “I’m buzzing to be staying for two more years. I’ve been trying my hardest since I’ve started to get that.

“I’m really happy living over here and playing for this club, it was a no-brainer once the offer was made, I wanted to get it signed, sealed and delivered.

“Hull KR’s pushing for success and it’s a real drive for the club and for me. It’s definitely a club on the up and that’s on the back of the great work being done on the field by the players and coaching staff and off it too with the board and back office.

“We are have a good culture here, from the boys to our kit man, Bonesy (Alan Fellows). Everyone’s working towards the same goal and that’s the attraction of the club.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “Joe (Burgess) is going to be a key player for us over the next couple of seasons. We were fortunate Joe became available in January and he’s worked extremely hard to earn this new extension with the club.

‘”n area we wanted to bring in to the club was more speed and Joe certainly brings that, our fans saw a glimpse of that against Leigh a couple of weeks back. Joe’s a really well-liked character within the group and I look forward to working with him over the next couple of seasons.”

