Ex-Salford Red Devils winger Ken Sio finds new club

FORMER Salford Red Devils winger Ken Sio has found a new club.

Sio, who was released by Salford earlier this year, has joined local Australian rugby league side Campbelltown Collegians after a spell with the Thirlmere Roosters.

The fleet-footed wingman scored a staggering 78 tries in just 104 appearances since making his move from Newcastle Knights towards the back end of 2018, notching his 100th in the Super League during Salford’s clash away at Huddersfield Giants, in early 2023.

The 33-year-old had been the Red Devils’ top try-scorer for three consecutive seasons and made two appearances in the Super League Dream Team.

Following his exit from Salford, head coach Paul Rowley hailed Sio for his contribution made to the club in his five years spent there.

“The whole group holds Kenny in such high regard and he has been a trusted friend to myself, and the group,” Rowley said.

“We do however fully support Ken’s decision to give his full attention to his family and wish him, Vicky, and the twins the absolute best in the future.”

