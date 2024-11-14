Season ticket sales latest as some Super League clubs reveal numbers

THE 2025 Super League season is being eagerly anticipated by all rugby league fans with an interest.

Already, the 12 top flight clubs have completed most of their recruitment and retention with pre-season already starting for some clubs.

Season tickets and memberships for the upcoming season have also been on sale for a number of weeks as clubs look to generate as much money as possible in the off-season without any gate receipts.

And, some of those Super League clubs have revealed latest milestones – here are those.

Castleford Tigers

On November 2, Castleford announced that they had hit 2,000 members following the signings of Parramatta Eels halfback Daejarn Asi and PNG star Judah Rimbu. Given the disappointing 2024 Super League season, the lack of recruitment news up until that point and the coaching upheaval, it’s an impressive number.

Hull FC

It was a truly horrendous season for Hull FC in 2024, with only points difference ensuring that the Black and Whites didn’t finish bottom of the Super League table instead of London Broncos. With attendances dropping at the MKM Stadium below 10,000 for the first time in several years, director of rugby Richie Myler has had his work cut out to try and drive up membership sales for 2025. However, as reported by Rugby League Live on October 12, Hull have sold over 4,500 season tickets for next season.

Hull KR

If there is one club that is on what seems like a never-ending up then it’s Hull KR. From relegation candidates to silverware contenders, the rise of the Robins has been dramatic – and their fans have certainly been inspired by the constant stream of good news emanating from Craven Park. After regularly selling out the stadium in 2024, the East Yorkshire club announced, on November 14, that they had hit 9,00 membership sales which is a new club record.

Leigh Leopards

After a whirlwind two seasons of Super League play-off rugby league, Leigh Leopards can now proudly call themselves a stable top flight club. With a Grade A licence under their arm following the latest IMG grading reveal, the Leopards continue to rise – and it’a fair to say that their fans are with them. Leigh owner Derek Beaumont announced on November 7 that over 4,000 people had purchased memberships in just the first week of going on sale.

Wakefield Trinity

On November 5, Wakefield Trinity announced that over 3,000 season tickets/memberships had been sold as the club returned to Super League after just a year in the Championship. The West Yorkshire side swept aside all challengers in the second tier in 2024 in front of crowds that regularly numbered over 5,000 and now they will be hoping to replicate such big numbers in Super League in 2025 with a Grade A licence in tow.

