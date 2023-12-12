Ex-Salford Red Devils winger Rhys Williams set for surprising new career following exit from Super League club

EX-SALFORD RED DEVILS winger Rhys Williams is set for a surprising new career change following his exit from the Super League club.

The Welsh international – who has earned 33 caps for his nation – was not kept on by the Red Devils at the end of the 2023 season.

But, after an uncertain last year of his contract, Williams has instead decided to go down the teaching route and leave rugby league altogether – though he would consider coaching further down the line.

“I wasn’t told no to a new contract but then I wasn’t offered anything also,” Williams told League Express.

“It was getting late in the year so I chose to apply to do my PGCE (teacher training). Once it got too far down the year, I had to make the choice of holding out for the contract or start the PGCE so I decided to start the training.

“I didn’t have any other Super League offers, but I would consider coaching. I’ve done some coaching in rugby union which I have enjoyed. But, for the time being, teaching will be the priority.”

For Williams, the flying winger has no regrets from his time playing rugby league but can’t quite understand what went wrong for Salford in 2023 to not qualify for the Super League play-offs.

“I’ve enjoyed it all so far. I’ve met some great friends which is always nice to look back on.

“In terms of Salford last year, it’s hard to put your finger on it. Probably just our form was too up and down at times which affected results.”

