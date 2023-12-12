Three potential Super League clubs for ex-Salford Red Devils star Joe Burgess

JOE BURGESS will no longer be a Salford Red Devils player, Rugby League Live has revealed for an unspecified disciplinary matter.

With most Super League clubs having finalised their recruitment for the 2024 season, however, Burgess’ chances of having plenty of suitors may be slim.

That being said, which three clubs could Burgess potentially join?

Leigh Leopards

Probably the most likely destination given that the Leopards are hunting British-based players. Leigh have already shown an interest in Leeds’ Derrell Olpherts and Wakefield’s Lee Kershaw, but Burgess would certainly put the icing on the cake for the Challenge Cup holders. With Burgess, Tom Briscoe and Josh Charnley fighting for wing spots, the competition would be incredible out wide for Adrian Lam’s side and would certainly drive up standards.

Leeds Rhinos

Speaking of Leeds, they have been linked with Kershaw for a number of months now but with no deal seemingly being struck, they are perhaps still without a favoured winger. Olpherts has been linked with an exit in recent weeks whilst head coach Rohan Smith is operating on a policy of one in, one out at Headingley. Bringing in Burgess would certainly solidify the Rhinos’ backline and provide another great option for Smith.

Castleford Tigers

Probably the least possible of the three clubs mentioned but Castleford’s recent cash injection could well see the Tigers move for Burgess. Of course, the seven-figure sum invested by new director Martin Jepson is not thought to be spent on the field, but the Tigers perhaps still need an outside back following the departures of Greg Eden, Elliot Wallis, Bureta Faraimo and Mahe Fonua. Burgess has consistently been a thorn in Castleford’s side whenever the Tigers played Salford and seeing the 30-year-old fly down the wing at The Jungle is a sight that would excite Tigers’ fans immensely.

