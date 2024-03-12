Ex-Sky Sports football presenter makes shock appearance at Super League club amidst Manchester United ‘Class of ’92’ comparison

FORMER Sky Sports football presenter Geoff Shreeves has made the shock admission that the Castleford Tigers are ‘his team’ following the club’s 50-8 loss to Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

The Tigers welcomed Shreeves, who also takes part in the FIFA video game as an injury voiceover expert, as a friend of new owner Martin Jepson.

Jepson became a “significant investor” at the Tigers in late last year, investing a seven-figure sum into the club with immediate effect.

Shreeves enjoyed being present at The Jungle on Friday night despite the result and emphasised the family feel at Castleford.

“I really enjoyed it, I came with my friend Martin Jepson and I also have an auntie that used to come to Cas games so if ever I was going to go to a rugby league game it would be Cas,” Shreeves said.

“The thing that struck me most, obviously football is my game, but I really felt coming into the ground that sense of community. There’s a real family feel to it.

“Around the ground and the build-up, it was fabulous. Unfortunately, on the pitch not so good.”

Shreeves, however, is keen to return to The Jungle in the future and drew on the example of Manchester United’s ‘Class of ’92’ as inspiration for the Tigers.

The ‘Class of ’92’ included those such as David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville on the rise of United from the doldrums to domestic and European champions.

“If Martin Jepson invites me again I will definitely come back,” Shreeves continued.

“He’s really excited about his investment into the club. He grew up watching them and I would love to see it again.

“Before the game, I was asking about the club, the plans and the future. He told me that Cas was quite a young team, but look at the ‘Class of ’92’.

“They held their nerve and learned some harsh lessons early on. But if you stick with them and when you have a team that have come through the academy or that have grown up together, when you grow together, you might get a bond that perhaps you don’t get with a team that has signed others.

“It’s like any sport, in life you can change your politics, partner, gender and religion but you can’t change your team. Cas is my team.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.