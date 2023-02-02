Ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs star Steven Marsters linked with Super League club

FORMER South Sydney Rabbitohs star Steven Marsters is being linked with a Super League move.

As eyes turn towards the 2023 Super League season, the majority of top flight sides have finished their recruitment, but that isn’t the case for the Catalans Dragons.

The Dragons have undergone a massive overhaul of the squad that took them into the top four in 2022, with the likes of Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson, Josh Drinkwater, Samisoni Langi and Dean Whare all departing the French side.

Despite the exodus, head coach Steve McNamara has not rushed to bolster his ranks though those such as Adam Keighran, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Manu Ma’u.

At the end of last week, the Dragons were linked with an ‘Australian centre’ as reported by L’Independant.

Now, Toulouse-Catalan Media has linked Marsters to the Catalans club.

Marsters has been without a club since the end of 2021 after playing just six times for the South Sydney Rabbitohs between 2020 and 2021.

However, the 23-year-old winger excelled for the Cook Islands in the recent Rugby League World Cup, putting himself in the shop window.

Now it appears as though the Dragons might well be signing the cousin of new Huddersfield Giants signing, Esan Marsters.