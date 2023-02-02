Wigan Warriors raise over £25,000 for Cancer Research UK

WIGAN WARRIORS have announced that over £25,000 was raised in partnership with Cancer Research UK in 2022.

In partnership, the Warriors released a pink alternate shirt with £5 from each sale being donated, as well as a Wigan Warriors X CRUK Charity pin badge. Other fundraising efforts included a Charity auction and numerous bucket collections throughout the year at the club’s Super League games.

Through the fantastic efforts of Wigan’s supporters, the club has raised a brilliant total of £25,310.37 for Cancer Research UK.

Chief Executive, Kris Radlinski, said: “As a Club, we are extremely proud to have raised such a fantastic amount of money for Cancer Research UK. The 2022 pink jersey was one of my most favourite ever Wigan jerseys and it will forever evoke great memories for the year. £25,000 won’t beat cancer but I know that the money will be used to fund vital research programmes.”

Rachael Hodgkinson, CRUK Relationship manager said: “On behalf of Cancer Research UK, I would like to thank everyone at Wigan Warriors and all of their wonderful fans for supporting Cancer Research UK, raising an amazing £25,310.37 to go towards our life saving research.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Wigan Warriors during the partnership and to see their fundraising ideas come to life through the special charity kit, badges, money can’t buy auction and much more! Thank you all – This is beating cancer!’’