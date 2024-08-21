Ex-St Helens and Huddersfield Giants boss Nathan Brown set for new coaching role

FORMER St Helens and Huddersfield Giants head coach Nathan Brown is set for a new coaching role for 2025.

That’s according to News Corp, which has revealed that Brown will be returning to the Parramatta Eels next season as part of Jason Ryles’ new coaching staff.

Brown coached St Helens to the 2014 Super League Grand Final after initially making the move to the UK to join the Huddersfield Giants in 2009.

He is no stranger to the Eels having been part of the club’s set-up as a coaching advisor for the Parramatta women’s side during the 2023 NRLW season.

Former Catalans Dragons prop and assistant Sam Moa will also be involved in the Eels’ coaching staff as assistant along with ex-England rugby union attack coach Scott Wisemantel.

