Ex-Hull FC halfback Jake Clifford makes future decision

FORMER Hull FC halfback Jake Clifford will not be coming back to Super League.

The Australian playmaker has signed a new one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys after impressing for the club upon his return from Super League.

A shock inclusion into the Cowboys side last week after Chad Townsend was dropped, Clifford produced a brilliant performance in a 42-4 thrashing of Canberra Raiders.

The former Hull FC man produced two try assists and 197 running metres with Clifford now dotting an extension.

“As a club we have been impressed with the way Jake has contributed to our overall program since he has come back from England,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“What he has done on the training field, how he conducts himself in the meeting room and what he’s produced on the field both at Queensland Cup level and at NRL level has been exactly what we hoped he’d bring.

“Another year gives Jake the opportunity to stamp his mark on the squad and be a major contributor to the success of our club.”

