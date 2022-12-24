Ex-St Helens and Leigh Leopards hooker switches clubs before playing a game for new side

A former St Helens and Leigh Leopards hooker has switched clubs before playing a game for his new side.

That hooker is 25-year-old Josh Eaves, who spent 2022 at Newcastle Thunder before signing for Whitehaven ahead of the 2023 Championship season.

However, Eaves, who played three games for St Helens after coming through the Merseyside club’s academy in 2018 as well as ten loan appearances for Leigh Leopards, will instead be heading for the Swinton Lions.

Swinton head coach Allan Coleman said: “I was delighted when Josh became available because he is someone who commands a lot of respect on the field.

“His approach to how the game should be played will be an asset to us, as he is a very talented hooker and has played in some quality environments. Competition at number nine is now very strong at Swinton and I’m very happy with all of the options we have in that position.”

Whitehaven, who have lost an important player ahead of the Championship season, released a statement saying:“The club are disappointed and did not want to lose Josh but understand his reasons for the release. When Josh signed for the club he was starting a teaching degree at university and his placement made him available for training.

“Upon returning for pre season training Josh informed the coaching staff that he would struggle to make any further training sessions due to his placement being changed after the Christmas period.

“After some deliberation with Josh and the coaching staff it was agreed by all parties the best thing to do was agree to the release.”