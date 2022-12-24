Super League Try of the Season awarded to Castleford Tigers star for incredible effort against St Helens

THE Super League Try of the Season has been awarded to Castleford Tigers star Jason Qareqare following his incredible length-of-the-field effort against St Helens.

The whistle had just blown to begin the game as the Tigers looked to attack from deep against a youthful Saints side.

Castleford shifted the ball from right to left with Tigers centre Mahe Fonua feeding Qareqare the ball early before the fleet-footed winger showed a clean pair of heels to beat four Saints players on his way to the line to send the Jungle into raptures.

On receiving his award by the Betfred Super League, Qareqare said: “It was really early on in the play and we looked to shift it out on the edges as we knew St Helens had a soft spot there.

“That was our gameplan, I got the ball from Mahe (Fonua) and I was looking to come back inside, but Mahe showed me the hand to go and convinced me to back myself.”

The Fijian international beat the likes of Wigan Warriors pair Jai Field and Bevan French to the award with Qareqare hoping for more of the same in 2023 under Lee Radford.