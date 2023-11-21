Ex-St Helens and NRL hero Ben Barba finds new club

FORMER St Helens and NRL hero Ben Barba has found a new club.

One of only two men (the other being ex-Hull KR forward Gavin Miller) to ever win the Dally M Medal and the Steve Prescott Man of Steel, Barba is now back in Australia playing local rugby league.

After a spell with the Mossman Port Douglas Sharks, Barba has signed for the Sarina Crocodiles, League Express understands.

Located about 36km south of Mackay, Queensland, the Crocs will have another well-known star in their ranks in 2024 after they snapped up former Hull KR stalwart Kane Linnett.

Barba himself is now 34 but has had a chequered past with rugby league.

The maverick fullback played 168 games in the NRL for Cronulla, Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury Bulldogs as well as 34 games for Saints in Super League.

But, it was in 2019 when Barba’s professional rugby league career ended after being released by the North Queensland Cowboys without playing a game following an alleged assault.

He was then cleared to return to community rugby league in late 2020 where he has been plying his trade ever since.

Barba also turned out for the Carltons Red Devils in the Rugby League Mackay and District competition and also had a spell playing Aussie Rules with Eastern Swans before linking up with the Mossman Port Douglas Sharks for 2023.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.