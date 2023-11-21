Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Blake Austin’s new club confirmed

FORMER Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Blake Austin’s new club has now been confirmed.

Austin had revealed that he would play on in 2024, but with a lower league side in his native Australia.

Now it has been confirmed, via News Corp, that the side he will play for will be the Entrance Tigers, a team that competes in the Newcastle Rugby League Denton Engineering Cup competition – regarded as one of the best regional leagues in the state.

“We are super excited to have Blake at the club, he is a big, mobile five-eighth that will add a wealth of talent to an already impressive back line,” the club said in a statement via News Corp.

“Blake’s ability and knowledge of the game will go a long way in mentoring our younger halves to ensure we are strong in both the Denton Engineering Cup and Central Coast Competitions.”

Austin left Leeds midway through the 2023 Super League season, with a short spell at Castleford ending his affiliation with the northern hemisphere.

The halfback was offered a new deal at The Jungle, but declined and instead decided to move back to Australia with his young family.

The Entrance Tigers are, of course, the same side where Wakefield hero David Fifita played before answering an SOS call from Trinity during last season.

