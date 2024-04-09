Ex-St Helens flyer Regan Grace rejects Super League move

FOIRMER ST HELENS flyer Regan Grace has reportedly rejected a move back to Super League.

The Rugby Paper is claiming that Grace, who scored 89 tries in 143 games for Saints over a seven-year period, has rejected a move back to where it all started to etch another deal with Bath Rugby Union.

After initially making the switch to rugby union, the winger joined Racing 92, but picked up an Achilles injury shortly before arriving at the French outfit.

Then, Bath handed Grace a lifeline last year, with the 27-year-old continuing his rehab with the 15-man side before penning a deal until the end of the 2024 season.

Now, he will be staying in rugby union for another year even though he is yet to register his competitive debut for Bath.

