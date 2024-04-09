Thursday slot for Ince and Clock Face

This weekend’s fixture between Ince Rose Bridge and Clock Face Miners in the National Conference League’s First Division has been brought forward from Saturday afternoon to Thursday evening.

The game, at Pinfold Street, kicks off at 7.30pm.

The weekend’s programme is now:

Thursday 11 April 2024

DIVISION ONE

Ince Rose Bridge v Clock Face Miners

Fixtures

Saturday 13 April 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Lock Lane

Rochdale Mayfield v Hunslet ARLFC

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Siddal

Wath Brow Hornets v Kells

West Bowling v Heworth

West Hull v York Acorn

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Leigh Miners Rangers

Oulton Raiders v Crosfields

Stanningley v Skirlaugh

Waterhead Warriors v Hull Dockers

Woolston Rovers v Wigan St Patricks

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Celtic v Pilkington Recs

Millom v Ellenborough Rangers

Myton Warriors v Wigan St Judes

Normanton Knights v Oldham St Annes

Saddleworth Rangers v Thornhill Trojans

Shaw Cross Sharks v Barrow Island

DIVISION THREE

Distington v Featherstone Lions

East Leeds v Bentley

Hensingham v Leigh East

Milford v Beverley