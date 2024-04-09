Thursday slot for Ince and Clock Face

This weekend’s fixture between Ince Rose Bridge and Clock Face Miners in the National Conference League’s First Division has been brought forward from Saturday afternoon to Thursday evening.
The game, at Pinfold Street, kicks off at 7.30pm.
The weekend’s programme is now:
Thursday 11 April 2024
DIVISION ONE
Ince Rose Bridge v Clock Face Miners
Saturday 13 April 2024
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Lock Lane
Rochdale Mayfield v Hunslet ARLFC
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Siddal
Wath Brow Hornets v Kells
West Bowling v Heworth
West Hull v York Acorn
DIVISION ONE
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Leigh Miners Rangers
Oulton Raiders v Crosfields
Stanningley v Skirlaugh
Waterhead Warriors v Hull Dockers
Woolston Rovers v Wigan St Patricks
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Celtic v Pilkington Recs
Millom v Ellenborough Rangers
Myton Warriors v Wigan St Judes
Normanton Knights v Oldham St Annes
Saddleworth Rangers v Thornhill Trojans
Shaw Cross Sharks v Barrow Island
DIVISION THREE
Distington v Featherstone Lions
East Leeds v Bentley
Hensingham v Leigh East
Milford v Beverley
