Ex-St Helens forward Sione Mata’utia and former Castleford and Warrington man Peter Mata’utia sign for new club

FORMER St Helens forward Sione Mata’utia and ex-Castleford Tigers man Peter Mata’utia will line up alongside each other in 2025 after signing for Newcastle Rugby League side Lakes United Seagulls.

Sione hung up his boots five days ago following a number of years with the Merseyside club. Mata’utia joined Saints ahead of the 2021 Super League campaign from NRL club Newcastle Knights and made almost 100 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring 18 tries for a total of 72 points.

Peter, meanwhile, left Warrington Wolves at the end of the 2023 Super League season to return home to Australia, but has since been playing local rugby league.

With a career spanning 12 years and over 200 career appearances – most of them for Castleford Tigers between 2019 and 2021 – the former Samoan international began his time in rugby league with the Newcastle Knights, with spells at St George Illawarra Dragons, Leigh Centurions (as they were named then), Castleford and then Warrington.

The Seagulls play in the Newcastle Rugby League competition with their last Premiership coming back in 2015.

