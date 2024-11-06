Super League “a potential option” for Newcastle Knights outside back

SUPER LEAGUE is “a potential option” for Newcastle Knights outside back Krystian Mapapalangi.

That’s according to Fox Sports which has reported that Mapapalangi finds himself in “an awkward position” as he hunts a new deal in the NRL.

The 21-year-old currently faces a battle with fellow youngster Fletcher Sharpe, whilst the Knights have also brought in James Schiller, adding to the plethora of outside backs already at the Hunter club.

It’s been a difficult time for Mapapalangi, with a debut season in 2022 failing to lead to a nailed-down position for 2023, with the centre/winger also suffering major shoulder injuries that season.

But, with Mapapalangi on the outer at Newcastle, Fox Sports believes that Super League is “a potential option to build experience for a second crack at the NRL.”

In late October, The Daily Telegraph reported that the 21-year-old was “bound for Super League”.

At the age of 21, the RFL’s easing of requirements for visas for overseas players coming to the British game, has made it easier for players such as Mapapalangi to cross the world.

From now on, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK.

It remains to be seen which Super League club would be in for Mapapalangi with the likes of St Helens and Salford Red Devils still possessing spare quota spots.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast