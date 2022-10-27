Ex-St Helens, Warrington and Toronto star on the hunt for new club

Barrow Raiders can confirm that Gary Wheeler has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

Wheeler, 33, first joined midway through the 2021 season and helped the Raiders secure promotion to the Betfred Championship.

In total, he featured 11 times for the club, scoring twice with nine of those appearances coming during the 2022 campaign.

Discussing his departure, Barrow Raiders chairman Steve Neale said: “During his time at the club, Gary has been a model professional and set a real example to the younger members of the squad.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the sport, and for that reason he has never been able to fully hit the heights that we’d hoped he could achieve at the club.

“He is a supremely talented player, and wherever he ends up, we wish him the very best of luck.”

Unfortunately, injuries have followed Wheeler throughout his career with spells in Super League being cut short by problems out of his hands.

His class has always been there and was selected for the England Knights in 2012, earning a call-up to the England senior team in 2013 but failed to make an appearance.