Latest Leigh Leopards badge design revealed by owner Derek Beaumont ahead of Super League 2023

IF ever there was an interesting day in the world of rugby league as the one which graced our world a week ago, then it needs to be known.

Last Thursday, Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont revealed, in a brilliant press conference, a new rebrand.

‘Centurions’ would be dropped in favour of the ‘Leigh Leopards’ with a new brand logo, kit and ten new players filling that afternoon’s rugby league news.

Wind forward a week later and there has still been a bit of tinkering here and there with the new badge, involving new designs, font and colouring.

Now, the latest design has been revealed by Beaumont and to be fair to the Leigh owner, it keeps getting better and better.

The latest design sees ‘Leigh’ in a different font to ‘Leopards’ but with a red background behind the ‘Leigh Leopards’ title as well as red eyes on the leopard itself.