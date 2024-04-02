Ex-St Helens winger believes Warrington Wolves are “a mile behind” Saints and Wigan Warriors

FORMER St Helens winger Jamie Foster believes that the Warrington Wolves are “a mile behind” St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

Warrington went down 32-24 to the Catalans Dragons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but they were trailing 18-0 at one stage early in the first-half.

Though Sam Burgess’ men launched a riposte, they never really looked like overcoming a stubborn Catalans side.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, Saints and Wigan had gone to battle in another incredible local derby, which eventually saw Paul Wellens’ side running out 12-4 winners in dramatic circumstances.

That fixture has since been dubbed one of the best games of the 2024 Super League season so far – and Foster took to X to compare and contrast Warrington’s performance against Catalans to that of Wigan and Saints’ over the weekend.

Foster posted on X: I’d like to think I know my fair share about rugby league……and watching Warrington today they seem a mile behind Saints and Wigan. Not trying having a twitter war here for once it’s just my opinion. How many players would you wigan and saints fans take from wire for your 13?”

Of course, up until that fixture, Warrington were actually top of the Super League table having won four of their opening five games.

However, twice the Wolves have come up against Catalans and twice they have lost whilst Burgess’ men have beaten Hull FC, London Broncos, Castleford Tigers and Hull KR.

Is the gap widening between Warrington and the likes of Saints, Wigan and Catalans?

