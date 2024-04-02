Tony Smith’s reaction to strong Hull FC fan response as he explains why he will be given time at Super League club

TONY SMITH ‘understands’ that some Hull FC fans won’t be fully behind his side at present following a dismal start to the 2024 season.

The Black and Whites have won just one game from six to start the year, and were emphatically thumped 50-6 against Huddersfield Giants last weekend in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round before going on to be beaten 34-12 by rivals Hull KR on Good Friday.

Smith, however, is attempting to put things right.

“Control what you can control, there’s no point worrying about what anyone else is saying out there. All we can do is control what we can control,” Smith said.

“I’m in charge of this team and I’m determined to get this right and work hard to do so.

“I’m making sure we are doing everything is the best to prepare for next week, that’s all I can do and the players can do.

“The emotions are out there, there is no point in worrying about it. We would like our supporters to be proud of us and be right behind us and I understand some of them won’t be at the moment.

“I accept that, real loyal supporters will stick with us.”

Smith does still believe that he will be given time by the Hull board to turn things around.

“I think I will have time to turn it around. Adam and I understand the processes that are needed and that we need to go through.

“We would like to slip past these big scores but we understand it’s a project like at Huddersfield all those years ago.

“I’ve never seen change happen overnight. There’s never been a quick fix and unfortunately there’s some pain we are going through which was always going to happen. It’s unpleasant whilst it’s happening.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.