Ex-Super League and Championship boss John Kear reveals the one rule he would scrap

FORMER Super League and Championship head coach John Kear has revealed the one rugby league rule that he would scrap if he could.

Kear, whose last coaching gig ended with the Widnes Vikings midway through the 2023 Championship season, has been working with the BBC doing his punditry work since exiting the sport as a head coach.

The 69-year-old does, however, keep track of everything that is happening within the game given his long love for rugby league.

Having been asked about which rule he would potentially bring in or scrap, Kear pointed to Golden Point as one he would get rid of.

Golden Point was brought in for the 2019 Super League season as a way of making games more exciting towards the back end, with five minutes of extra-time each way being played if fixtures are level after 80 minutes.

Kear, however, feels that a draw is fair.

“What I wouldn’t have anymore is Golden Point because I think if a team draws it should be worthwhile a draw,” Kear told League Express.

“There is nothing wrong with a draw in my view, I know a lot of people want the demand for a result but that doesn’t matter.

“If teams are even-stephens after 80 minutes then they both deserve to split the proceedings.”

