Super League club considering ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou

FORMER South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Jason Demetriou could be heading to Super League.

League Express can exclusively reveal that Huddersfield Giants are considering Demetriou as an option for their vacant head coaching spot for Super League 2025 and beyond.

Former player Luke Robinson is currently at the helm at the John Smith’s Stadium, but that is only on an interim basis as things stand.

Demetriou had been interviewed by the Leeds Rhinos earlier in the season as a potential number one to take over from the dismissed Rohan Smith.

However, the Rhinos went with ex-Parramatta Eels man Brad Arthur, who is now expected to sign a longer-term deal with the Headingley outfit.

Meanwhile, Demetriou has a strong affinity with the UK having played for over a decade for the likes of Wakefield Trinity and Keighley Cougars.

In his first season in charge of the Rabbitohs, Demetriou guided the club to their fifth straight preliminary final, but missed out on the play-offs in 2023 and endured a difficult start to the 2024 campaign.

The 48-year-old was also on the coaching staff of the North Queensland Cowboys during their Grand Final-winning season of 2015 and has held a number of coaching roles throughout the NRL.

He has, however, been out of work since being axed by the Rabbitohs earlier in the season.

