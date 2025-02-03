Ex-Super League and Championship forward Ryan Boyle launches fundraiser following wife’s diagnosis of brain tumour

IT’S the news that no person ever wants to hear, but the wife of former Super League and Championship forward Ryan Boyle, Katie, has been diagnosed with a stage 4 brain tumour.

The family have launched a fundraiser – you can donate here – in a bid to help raise enough money to cover Ryan’s wages in a bid to help the former Castleford and Salford man spend as much time as possible at home throughout Katie’s treatment.

Boyle posted on X: “I’m writing this with a broken heart, Katie has been diagnosed with stage4 brain tumour. Our kids are unaware and just think we need the op to ‘fix’ mummy and we would like it to stay that way. If you could read the link and understand why we’re asking for help.”

The fundraiser says: “We never imagined the following would happen, on 24th January we got devastating news, after visiting the drs with headaches Katie got sent to the hospital, where she had a CT scan and at 40 years old diagnosed with a 5cm brain tumour.

“Our world feels like it has come crashing down and we are absolutely heartbroken. Katie will need urgent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Katie gave up work 3.5 years ago to home school their youngest son who has autism and learning difficulties, they don’t have any insurance to cover Ryan’s wages and any money you give will allow Ryan to spend as much time as possible at home throughout Katie’s treatment.

“We are also looking into every other possible option to give Katie the best chance.

“This feels so cruel to happen to someone who is an amazing partner, daughter, sister, aunty, cousin, friend and simply the best mother to her four children. We are trying to protect the children as much as we can so drip feeding them what they need to know, anyone who knows Katie knows she lives for her kids, she doesn’t ever leave them and is the best mum.”