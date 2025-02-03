“I don’t think I was looked after much” – Tex Hoy breaks silence on Hull FC exit, admitting that he feared for his and his partner’s safety following social media posts

TEX HOY has hit out at his treatment by Hull FC, believing that he wasn’t “looked after much” during his spell at the Super League club.

The 25-year-old made the move to Humberside ahead of the 2023 Super League season and went on to register 24 appearances.

However, Hoy departed the Black and Whites midway through 2024 following the club’s dismal run of results.

After some deliberation, the fullback joined Castleford Tigers. But, now he has spoken out about his time at Hull.

“There were a lot of things there, my first year I had a couple of injuries and I don’t think I was looked after much,” Hoy told League Express.

“It didn’t help me coming over from Australia and being on the sidelines all the time. The way they want about things, I wasn’t too happy about it.

“It was probably a bit of me too by not being happy about where things were heading. It didn’t work out in the end, it is what it is and I leave that behind me.”

Following his move, Hoy’s moment of appreciation for Castleford fans came when the Tigers played away at London Broncos, when supporters wore shirts with his face emblazoned on them.

“I didn’t really know until I got close and I was a bit like ‘who’s wasted their money on that?!’ But it’s cool to see, coming from FC and coming to Cas to see that happening was cool.

“You sit back and you know the fans appreciate you, they are on your side instead of doing the opposite.”

Hoy revealed that it got to a stage at Hull where he feared for the safety of himself and his partner.

“I think they did appreciate me, there was a core group that made a flag and a chant but as the season went on there was stuff online appearing.

“I probably didn’t help myself with a few comments I made before I came over. I don’t want to go too far into it but I had to think about the safety of me and my missus and there were people ripping names off jerseys that they had paid money for.

“That stuff is in the past and it doesn’t bother me any more.”