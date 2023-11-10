Ex-Super League and NRL halfback Brett Seymour charged with four counts of assault in domestic violence offence

FORMER Super League and NRL halfback Brett Seymour has been charged with four counts of assault occasioning bodily harm in a domestic violence offence.

Seymour, who began his rugby league career with the Brisbane Broncos, first came to the UK shores to join Hull FC with whom he registered 28 appearances.

Spells at Castleford Tigers – where he failed to make a first-team appearance – Whitehaven and Dewsbury Rams followed before the halfback hung up his boots at the end of the 2015 season.

In 2019, Seymour’s then ex-wife made allegations against him over domestic violence.

Seymour faced Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Friday after being charged with four counts of assault occasioning bodily harm that took place four months ago.

