Wakefield Trinity swoop for former Parramatta Eels forward as Daryl Powell’s rebuild continues

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have made yet another signing ahead of their first season back in the Championship since 1998 with the capture of a Scotland international.

That man is 23-year-old forward Luke Bain, who has signed for Trinity on a two-year deal.

Bain was born in Hampshire USA, but qualified to represent Scotland in the 2021 World Cup due to Scottish heritage on his father’s side.

A strong, hard running forward with an uncompromising defensive technique, he first learned his rugby league skills as a youngster after the family moved to Bathurst, Australia.

Bain was a part of the Parramatta Eels squad in 2022 before moving to Brisbane Tigers in the Queensland Cup last season. Standing at 6’2 and weighing in at 100kg, Bain will bring a powerful presence to the Trinity forward pack.

Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell said: “Luke is a great addition to our squad for 2024. He is quick and athletic with a great offload. He is also a real hardworking defender which what we aim to build our game in next season.

“Everyone we asked our him came up with quality replies. I look forward to working with Luke in the next two years.”

Bain himself said: “I’m very grateful to be given the opportunity to play at Wakefield. After hearing the ambitions of the club, I knew it was something I wanted be apart of.

“I think the club is heading in a really positive direction and I can’t wait to contribute to the future success.”

