Ex-Super League forward Elliott Whitehead reportedly signs for Super League club

FORMER Super League forward Elliott Whitehead has reportedly signed for Super League club Catalans Dragons.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks, who revealed in her news round-up prior to Castleford Tigers’ home fixture against Hull KR that Whitehead has penned a deal with his former club in the south of France.

The story was initially broke by Rugby League Live, who said that both Hull FC and Catalans were interested in the back-rower, but it is the Dragons that have won the race.

Dragons owner Bernard Guasch was promised by Whitehead that he would one day return to the Stade Gilbert Brutus, according to L’Independant.

“He is a player who has always been honest and exemplary with us, by completing his contract,” Guasch previously said.

“I met him during the World Cup final in November 2022 and he remembered his promise. I always told him that our door was always open to him if he wanted. and he can come back whenever he wants.”

Whitehead first came through the Bradford Bulls academy, debuting for the club back in 2009 and going on to make 109 appearances in four-and-a-half seasons before making the move to Catalans.

The 34-year-old made a further 68 appearances in the south of France before earning a move to Canberra Raiders in the NRL where he has been ever since.

In the Australian capital, Whitehead has made almost 200 appearances and has earned 27 caps for England and four for Great Britain.

